Good Neighbor Center Emergency Food Pantry Reopens – April 2018

Good Neighbor Center Emergency Food Pantry reopens its doors at our all new facility. It is located at 71 Woodall Road, next to the Seventh Day Adventist Church (across from the Cemetary and Cedartown High School practice ball field).

Our hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m..

All clients need to bring a state issued photo i.d. and a current utility bill.

We are here to serve those in need. Our motto is “Help for Today, Hope for Tomorrow.”

We need some volunteers…please call 770-547-2190.

We are looking forward to our Grand Opening some time in early June.