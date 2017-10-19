God’s Church of Deliverance Ministries – Yes God Sees You! – October 20 & 21

Yes God Sees You! two night Prophetic Conference…located right here in Cedartown, GA.

Come and hear a Rhema word from one of God’s most anointed last day evangelist and prophetic voices of this last day & hour. Come anticipating nothing more but for the prophetic power of God to sweep through the place where there shall be signs, miracles from Heaven, wonders and most importantly healing, deliverance, salvation and breakthrough.

Founder and Overseer: Bishop R.L. Hutchins

Guest Speaker: Prophetess Caroline Williams of Jacksonville, FL

Oct. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. (doors will open at 7:15) and Oct. 21 @ 5:00 p.m. (doors will open @4:45)

401 East Pointe Road, Cedartown, GA 30125

For more information: Please contact Sister Maria Hutchins for further inquiries about the Revival @ 404-665-6137

Hope to see you there!