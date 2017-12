God’s Church of Deliverance would like to cordially invite you to our Annual Holiday Hat Extravaganza. The event is scheduled for Sunday, 12/17/17, at 1:30 p.m.

There will be a very nice gift for the top 3 fanciest hats. The entry fee is $25, but it will be well worth it. Come one, come all…and have yourselves a ball!

For more information, please contact Donna Chatman at 678-787-3633.