Glory Community – Yard Sale, Revival, & Community Fun Day

Glory Community Food Pantry, Georgia National Rescue Mission & Other’s

Yard Sale, Revival, & Community Fun Day

October 11, 12, 13, & 14 (Yard Sale will be held on October 11, 12, & 13 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the Revival will begin 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

The Community Fun Day will be on Saturday, October 14, 2017. From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. there will be Free Hair Cuts, Face Painting, and Nails for Seniors from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Contact: Rev. Dr. Ruby Griffith, 770-546-3391, rbygriffith@yahoo.com

At this location only: Glory Community Food Pantry, 4244 Highway 101 N, Rockmart, GA 30