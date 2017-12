Free Community Christmas Dinner will be served at Glad Tidings Church of God in Christ on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 beginning at 12 noon until 2 p.m. or until all food is served.

Menu: Turnip Greens, Potato Salad, Turkey & Ham, Dressing with gravy, Cranberry Sauce, Roll & Desert

Glad Tidings is located at 703 Robert L. Parks Blvd. in Cedartown. Tony Davis is the Pastor.

Contact 770-748-5112 for more information.