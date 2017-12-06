Gas prices continue to decline post-holiday

Staff Reports

After a somewhat volatile month for prices at the pump in November, gas prices opened December on the decline.

Today the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $2.48, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express.

Nationally, gas prices are 3 cents less than last week, 4 cents lower than one month ago, and 30 cents higher than one year ago.

The current Georgia gas price average is $2.345, 2 cents lower than last week, fractions of a penny less a month ago, and 22 cents higher than last year. Gas prices have declined 20 of the past 21 days, for a total discount of 7 cents.

The most expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Savannah ($2.389), Atlanta ($2.361), and Brunswick ($2.360).

The least expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Dalton ($2.248), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.256), and Warner Robbins ($2.256).

The lowest price in Cedartown for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.23. The highest price in the Cedartown area is at $2.59.

Local prices are courtesy of GasBuddy.com.