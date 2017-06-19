Fourth Friday Summer Concert Series returns this Friday night in downtown Cedartown

Downtown Cedartown will be rocking on Friday night as the second event of the 2017 Summer Concert Series will take place at the corner of Prior and Main.

Local group Khaotik, billed as high-test country, power pop and classic rock, will take the stage at 7 p.m.“They were the first band to perform back in 2014 and folks loved them. We are thrilled to have them back this year.

Prior to the concert, folks can come out around 6 p.m. and check out the Throttle Jockies Car Show and grab a bite to eat. “Our food vendor will offer chili cheese dogs, walking tacos, slaw dogs, taco burgers, soda, chips, pickles, cheesy pretzels, nachos and frito chili cheese pie. Dogs are welcome, too, as long as they are on a leash and under supervision at all times.” said Aimee Madden, Fourth Friday organizer. Alcohol is prohibited.

The Fourth Friday Summer Concert series began in 2013 as part of the Downtown Renaissance Planning and Visioning Program. Rocking right along over for four years, the event combines live music and a classic car show hosted by the Throttle Jockies, all taking place at the corner of Main and Prior streets. “The event is something I look forward to every year, and I think many of our residents are starting to come out year after year. It’s a great way to enjoy a summer evening and appreciate some of the great musical talent we have,” Madden said.

Rounding out the series on July 28 will be McPherson Street. McPherson Street brings an eclectic mix of rock (both classic and new) with a “little bit o’bluegrass” thrown in for fun.

The car show begins at 5:30 p.m., music kicks off at 7 and runs until 9 p.m. “We encourage people to bring a lawn chair or a blanket so they can kick back and enjoy the music,” Madden said. Performers will set up on the stage in the park that’s located in front of the courthouse.

The concert series is made possible by community partners. “We would not have this event without the support of our local industries and businesses,” Madden explained. “We appreciate those organizations that see the value in offering these events for our residents. We’re proud to have GEO Specialty Chemicals as the lead sponsor for 2017. We’re also appreciative of HON, Waste Industries, Polk Medical Center, The Polk County Standard Journal and WGAA Radio as partners this year.”

A full list of event supporters and contributors can be viewed at www.fourthfridaycedartown.com