Fourth Friday Concert and Car Show CALLED OFF due to rain and storms

Tonight’s Downtown Cedartown Fourth Friday Concert and Throttle Jockeys Car Show has been cancelled due to the threat of strong storms due in early this evening and overnight.

Cedartown Public Relations Officer Aimee Madden said that they will try to reschedule Khaotik for another time, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy dumps heavy rains and strong storms across the southeast.

No word on when the concert will be rescheduled.

More information on the Fourth Friday Concert Series can be found on their website at www.fourthfridaycedartown.com.