Big Daddy Weave Concert

Thursday, Aug. 3rd, 4:30 p.m.

Church at Wills Creek in Gadsden, AL

We will leave the church at 4:30 p.m. EST, eat dinner at the Top of the River, and then enjoy the concert.

The concert starts at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Please call First Baptist Church and let us know if you are interested in attending. Respond by July 16 so that tickets can be ordered. Tickets are $20 for general admission.