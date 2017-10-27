First Baptist Church Cedartown Men’s Brotherhood – Veteran’s Appreciation Service – November 13

A 50% detailed scale replica of the Tomb of the Unknowns Soldiers at Arlington National Cemetary will be on display in your area at the place and times listed below. Come and see the replica of the most hallowed ground in America that pays tribute to the unknown soldiers that gave their all, including their identity, for our freedoms.

Veteran’s Appreciation Service

Where: First Baptist Church Cedartown/Family Life Center

Dates: Monday, November 13, 2017

Times: Chili Dinner 6:30 p.m. / Program begins at 7:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend.

Sponsored by the Lake Tansi Exchange Club of Crossville, TN and presented by the Americanism Committee of the Exchange Club of Rome, GA.

First Baptist Church of Cedartown, 101 N. College St., Cedartown, GA 30125, 770-748-3120, fbccedartown.org