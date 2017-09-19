Family Fun Day – Rockmart – October 7

Family Fun Day – October 7, 2017, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Brought to you by: Mending Hearts of Rockmart Inc.

Seaborn Jones Memorial Park, Rockmart, GA (Rain back up plan is The Gym in Rockmart)

For more information, call 470-243-1194

Free kids activities at every corner of this beautiful park including a bounce house, face painting and live entertainment.

Don’t forget to bring in coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, markers, etc. to donate to Treston’s Color Box! Raffle ticket given for each family that donates!