Evangelist Milton Martin, Jr. – Zoe Life Church – February 25

Evangelist Milton Martin, Jr. will be at Zoe Life Church, YMCA Building, 2455 Howard Road, Gainesville, GA on February 25th at 10 a.m.

Everyone is welcome!

Pastor Robin Martin invites everyone to attend.

For more information:  678-897-707