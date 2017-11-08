Elderly Cedartown man allegedly pulls gun on officer

An 80-year-old man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident was arrested by Polk County Police over the weekend after he reportedly wielded a handgun and got into a physical altercation.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said that Teunis Schoonhoven of 85 Adamson Drive in Cedartown reportedly waived a .32 caliber pistol at Officer Brooks Van Dyck who was following up on a hit-and-run incident on Saturday afternoon.

Dodd said that the other driver reported Schoonhoven’s license plate after he left the scene of a wreck pm Collard Valley Road.

The officer reportedly grabbed the handgun from Schoonhoven and then fought the suspect for several minutes until he was finally placed into custody.

Both were treated for cuts and bruises at Polk Medical Center on Saturday.

Schoonhoven was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, and misdemeanor charges of DUI and failure to yield.

He remains in the Polk County Jail without bond.