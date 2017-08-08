Eclipse 101 – The Grapevine – August 15

We have a special guest on Tuesday, August 15 for The Grapevine with Frank and Peggy Burgess.
Dr. Bob Young, educator and astronomer from Rome, will be on our program to answer your questions
and give us basic information about the August 21 eclipse.
We will be collecting your questions via email or fax and we will send these to Dr. Young so that he can
address them. You can also drop us a card or letter in the mail. We will not be able to take them by
phone. Please get your questions to us by noon on Friday, August 11. You can send email to
info@wgaaradio.com or fax to 770-748-4539.
This will be a wonderfu opportunity for teachers and students to learn about the eclipse. We hope you
will tune in. You can visit wgaaradio.com to stream the program live.
August 15, 10:00-11:00, The Eclipse on The Grapevine!