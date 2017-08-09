Eastside Baptist Church Homecoming (Gadsden, AL) – August 27

Please help us spread the word. We are looking for a great day in the Lord!

Eastside Baptist Church located at 701 Hoke St. in Gadsden, AL 35901 will hold its Homecoming service on Sunday August 27, 2017 beginning at 10:30 am cst. Special singing will be done by Zion Quartet www.zionqt.com of Northwest Georgia, and preaching by Pastor Matt Meeks. Homecoming dinner will be served and fellowship will be enjoyed by all. Come worship and celebrate with us. All are invited to attend. For more information contact Pastor Matt Meeks @ (256)-452-7928. www.eastsidebaptist.net.