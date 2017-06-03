Drowning victim at Little River Falls identified as Rockmart resident

From WEIS Radio

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead following a drowning at Little River Falls Friday afternoon. Divers were called to area at the request of an Alabama State Trooper; according to reports an 18 year old male went under the water and never resurfaced.

A number of rescue and emergency services personnel from DeKalb and Cherokee counties were called to the scene just after 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The body of the victim was recovered just shortly before 3:00 p.m. Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton and Chief Deputy Coroner Paul McDonald were called to the scene. Deaton says that this case marks the first drowning of the official summer season.

According to Deaton, the victim has been identified as 18 year old Louis Angel Rodriguez of Rockmart, Georgia. Deaton told WEIS Radio that the drowning appears to be accidental and that alcohol was not involved.

Rodriguez was swimming with friends, became fatigued, and slipped under the surface and did not come back up. This is the second death at the falls this week after a photographer fell to his death earlier in the week.