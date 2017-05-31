Doyle Road Baptist Church revival at Big Cedar Campground June 5-9

Doyle Road Baptist Church will be having a revival at the Big Cedar Creek Campground in Cave Spring on June 5-9 at 7:30 nightly, under the pavilion next to the creek. Everyone is welcome.
Doyle Road Baptist Church will be having a revival at the Big Cedar Creek Campground in Cave Spring on June 5-9 at 7:30 nightly, under the pavilion next to the creek. Everyone is welcome.
Copyright © 2017 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340