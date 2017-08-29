DEVELOPING: Polk County Police investigating apparent animal cruelty outside Aragon

Polk County Police were on the scene Monday of what was described by officers as “one of the worst cruelty to animal cases we have ever seen.”

According to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd, officers were on the scene at 569 Cashtown Road near Aragon and located more than 50 dogs in deplorable conditions.

Dodd said his officers found the dogs chained to trees without shelter, and without access to food and water.

Police have a person of interest in custody at this time and are currently charging him with numerous counts of animal cruelty and are in the process of executing a search warrant.

This isn’t the first time this location has been subject to allegations of animal cruelty.

Dodd said that police were at the same property in 2010, where they arrested Devecio Ranard Rowland of the same Cashtown Road address and another individual on 33 counts of animal cruelty and dog fighting.

At that time, the dogs were reported to be in good condition.

The charges were later dismissed by the District Attorney’s office, according to Dodd.

He also said the property, including a now vacant house, is currently under foreclosure.

We expect to hear more information on the identity of the suspect and what charges have been filed.