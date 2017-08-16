DEVELOPING: Man in custody after ‘shots fired’ near Morgan Valley Rd.

No one was hurt and one person is in custody after a tense situation in the Morgan Valley Road area early Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon, Polk County Police and Polk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots being fired across the roadway.

Deputies arrived at around 1:00 p.m. and discovered that a man had been barricaded in a barn near the corner of Hillside Drive and Morgan Valley Road.

Officers apprehended a subject who is believed to have fired the shots.

That person, who’s identity is not known at this time, is being taken to the Polk County Jail.

The Polk County Police Department is handling the investigation, and we expect more details to be forthcoming.