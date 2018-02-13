Department mourns faithful K9 servant

Cedartown, Ga. – February 9, 2018– Beloved retired K-9 officer Kai had to be put down Friday, Feb. 9. His 12-year-old body had been taken over by cancer. Local law enforcement officers gathered at Polk Veterinary Care to give Kai a final salute.

Kai served the department faithfully and without hesitation for seven years.

While gathered at the vet’s office, officers shared stories of one of the most personable police dogs they’d ever met. Kai was serious about police work, but always enjoyed a good game of fetch on the lawn outside of the department. He was a fan of rubs, pats and “atta boys” and was known to be generous with his licks — especially when it came to his handler and partner, Sgt. Jon Zuker. He was also a fan of crime fighting. Trained in tracking, suspect apprehension and narcotic alerting, Kai could chomp down on a bad guy’s leg with the best of them.

He retired on September 11, 2015, and officially went off duty to live with Zuker and his family. He was a well loved member of the Zuker family as well as the City of Cedartown family.

Kai will be missed. Rest easy buddy, there aren’t any bad guys in heaven.