Delivery truck gets stuck on College Street bridge

A Dollar General 18-wheeler got stuck on the College Street “viaduct” bridge Thursday morning, according to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome.

He said that the driver, who was unfamiliar with the area, got turned around and proceeded to attempt to cross the bridge, despite the signs that indicated no trucks allowed.

The driver was cited for violation of the city’s truck route ordinance, according to Newsome.

It took a specialized wrecker service almost two hours to free the stranded delivery truck.

Newsome told the Polk County Standard-Journal, “He saw the no trucks sign but didn’t know where to go, and like all trucks since the beginning of time it got stuck.”

This is at least the second time this year a truck has become stuck on the College Street bridge.