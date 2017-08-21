Cowboy House of Praise – Artist Shellem Cline – August 27

National Award Winning Southern Gospel/Christian Country artist Shellem Cline will be performing live on Sunday August 27 at the Cowboy House of Praise in Cedartown. The concert will begin at 11am and the church is located at 1021 Antioch Road in Cedartown. Shellem has had 13 top 40 hits including his number 1 single in Christian Country “Blue Jeans and Biscuits” and has several awards to his name. This is a free event but a love offering will be received. Please visit www.shellemcline.com to learn more about the artist or call 7708468841 for more information.