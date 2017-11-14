Covenant Christian School – Tour of Homes – December 9

Covenant Christian School is hosting a Tour of Homes on December 9 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.

The homes on the tour include:

Jimmy and Stacey Hillis – 155 Cherokee Estates Drive

Phil and Dale Tuck – 313 John Hand Road (includes cabin)

Larry and Linda Peek – 534 Club View Drive

Teresa Reeves – 322 Lakeside Drive

William and Lee Shelton – 44 Cherokee Fairways

Tori Roberson – 314 N. College Street

Please contact any Covenant Christian School teacher or student for tickets. You can call 770-547-5040 for any questions or for tickets.

You can also purchase tickets from Merle Norman, Andrews Tire Service, or WGAA Radio Station.