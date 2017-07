“You and your family are invited for a day of country style worship and praise. There will be food, fellowship and activities for kids this Sunday, July 30, at County Line Baptist Church, 2676 Vinson Mountain Road, Rockmart, GA.

Sunday School begins at 10:00, Worship at 11:00 and the food, singing, games and fellowship will be immediately following the morning service. Dress code is casual.”

For more information: Chuck Paris, 770-684-1488