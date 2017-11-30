Coroner: Rockmart man involved in alleged murder-suicide

Multiple agencies are continuing their investigation into a Sunday night incident where a female victim was allegedly killed in a Cobb County neighborhood Sunday evening, and the suspect committed suicide while returning to Polk County.

According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, Polk 911 received a call from a Rockmart area pastor at about 11:00 p.m. Sunday that one of his church members had called him and admitted to killing his girlfriend at a location on Macland Road in Cobb County and was traveling back to his church to kill himself.

Polk County Police responded to the church on Prospect Road in Rockmart but did not locate the suspect.

However, upon further searching, a car matching the description of a B.O.L.O. was spotted on U.S. 278 westbound near Coots Lake Road.

Polk County Police then attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the man turned and headed down Old Atlanta Highway toward Van Wert.

Brazier said that 44-year-old Tandy Borders of Rockmart then reportedly fired a gun inside the car during the pursuit and ran off the road at the old Polk Motel location near McDowell Road.

Polk County Deputy Coroner Marty Robinson pronounced Borders dead on the scene from a suspected gunshot wound to the head.

Cobb County Police are investigating the alleged murder of the female victim, but no details on her identity have been released as of early Monday afternoon.