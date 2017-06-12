Coosa Valley Credit Union American Flag Project, June 6 – July 4, 2017

The Coosa Valley Credit Union American Flag Project returns for 2017 – June 6 through July 4…

Beginning June 6 through July 4, 2017, Coosa Valley Credit Union will once again be replacing torn or faded American flags in the communities they serve. “This is the fourth year of this project and to date, Coosa Valley has replaced well over 130 torn or faded American flags in our communities,” stated Robert Smyth AVP of Business Development/Public Relations with Coosa Valley. “This is one of our favorite yearly projects but we need the public’s help to locate flags that need replacing.

Coosa Valley asks for citizens to be on the lookout for torn or faded American flags on display at businesses, Churches or community organizations in Floyd, Polk or Bartow County. When you see one, please contact us by e-mail or on Facebook and Coosa Valley Credit Union will replace that flag (up to a 6 foot by 10 foot size) absolutely free. We will also dispose of the old flag properly in conjunction with a local Veterans group associated with the Exchange Club of Rome.

Please try and give us as much information as possible about the business or organization including its location and a contact name if possible. Thank you for your help.”

To help Coosa Valley with this project, please contact them via email at flag@mycvcu.org or on Facebook www.facebook.com/CoosaValleyCredit Union.