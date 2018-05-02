Cooking for a Lifetime – Polk County Extension & American Cancer Society – May 31

Cooking for a Lifetime – Cancer Prevention Cooking School, Presented by University of Georgia-Polk County Extension & American Cancer Society

Learn about reducing the risk of cancer; who should get screened for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer; how to get screened

Free cookbook, tasty samples, and PRIZES * – *All who attend will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate or prize of equal value

Pre-registration Required by May 24!

Where: Richardson Field Depot, 180 West Elm Street, Rockmart, GA 30153

When: Thursday, May 31st

Time: 4 – 6 pm

Cost: Free

To sign up contact: Polk County Cooperative Extension, 770-749-2142 or uge2233@uga.edu

Participants must be at least 18 years old and a Polk County resident!