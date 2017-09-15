Concerned resident tip-off leads to arrest of two individuals

Cedartown, Ga. – September 13, 2017– Two men were arrested by Cedartown police officers early this morning and jailed on numerous offenses, including felony charges of entering an auto and criminal trespassing.

According to police reports, officers were informed by a Polk 9-11 call of two individuals near the area of Hope Lane. The caller told dispatchers that the two were walking around in the neighborhood, allegedly looking for unlocked vehicles. Cedartown officers arrived on scene and witnessed the two individuals walking along on Georgia Lane, heading towards College Drive.

The responding officer saw a light emitting from a flashlight at a Georgia Lane residence and observed two individuals squatting down beside a vehicle, flashlight in hand. The officer stepped out of his patrol car and commanded the individuals to stop. After several times of repeating the command, the suspects complied, and were subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

After speaking with a witness, it was determined that loose change had been taken from one vehicle in the area.

Arrested were 43-year-old Philip David Hood and 29-year-old Michael Shane Hood. They were both charged with felony counts of entering an auto, loitering and prowling, felony possession of tools during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor theft by taking, two counts of criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit a crime and criminal attempt.

“I would like to express my appreciation for the alert resident and to our officers for their expedience and alertness that led to the arrest of these two individuals,” said Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome. “I would advise all residents to make sure your vehicles are locked – even in your own driveway – and remove anything of value before turning in for the night. We were fortunate that these two men were caught, however, vigilance and prevention are important when deterring crime.”