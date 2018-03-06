Community Meal – Worldview Baptist Church – 3rd Tuesday of each Month

Worldview Baptist Church at 500 College Drive, will be hosting a community meal on the third Tuesday of each month in an effort to help feed the hungry. The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. til 12 noon.
