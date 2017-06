Community Cookout – We’re Having a COOKOUT!

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Starting at 11:00 a.m.

Grace Baptist Church Parking Lot

125 Grace Street

Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness for they shall be filled. Matthew 5:6

Free hot dog lunch! Food, fun and fellowship! Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy!

Hope to see you there!