Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 17

- Polk School District – closed for students; students will have a distance learning day. Teachers report at 10:00 am if weather permits.
- City of Cedartown – due to the forecast and possible ice in the morning, the city will delay opening until 10 am.
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College – All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be closed on Wednesday, January 17. All classes and activities are canceled for the day.
- Cedartown Public Library – Due to the threat of icy roads, the Cedartown Library will delay opening on January 17, 2018 until 10 AM. We are sorry for any inconvenience.
- Rome City Schools – Due to anticipated icy road conditions and the forecast of temperatures remaining below freezing for an extended period of time, Rome City Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Parents, please encourage students to complete the assigned work they received today. As always, the safety of our students, staff, and faculty is a top priority.
- Floyd County Schools – Due to anticipated icy road conditions and the forecast of frigid temperatures remaining below freezing for an extended period of time, #FloydCoSchools will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
We appreciate everyone’s cooperation with the early dismissal today! In preparation for the possibility that we would not be having school tomorrow, students should have been sent home with assignments to complete in order to maintain our instructional focus. Parents, please encourage students to complete any assigned work they received today. As always, the safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff is a top priority. Stay warm!
- Darlington School – Due to anticipated icy road conditions and below-freezing temperatures throughout the day, Darlington School will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 17. As always, student safety and wellness is our primary concern. We encourage everyone to be careful if traveling and get plenty of rest. It will be a Day 1 in our rotating schedule when we return to school.
- Saint Mary’s Catholic School – closed
- Unity Christian School – closed
- Cherokee Co. Ala. Schools – closed
- Haralson County Schools – With expected icy roads and temperatures and wind chill near zero on Wednesday morning, all Haralson County Schools and offices will be closed on 1/17/18. This includes all extracurricular activities.
- Paulding County School District – Due to the inclement weather forecast, all Paulding County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 for both students and all staff. All after-school and extracurricular activities are canceled for Wednesday evening.