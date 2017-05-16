City earns Georgia Association of Water Professionals Gold Award for water pollution control plant

MEDIA RELEASE

Cedartown, Ga. – May 11, 2017: The City of Cedartown’s water pollution control plant recently earned a Gold Award from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals. The award means that the City’s control plant had 100-percent permit compliance in 2016.

The GAWP Gold Award is a very difficult achievement to attain simply because of the many factors involved beyond the operators and managers control, explained Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann. “We are very fortunate to have such dedicated and determined employees who constantly remain focused and vigilant in protecting our environment.”

Heather Dalton, City of Cedartown Wastewater Superintendent, was presented with the award by City Commission Chairman Jordan Hubbard at the May 8 City Commission meeting.

“I’m very fortunate to have employees that step up and take initiative,” Dalton said. “We are a team. Most people don’t understand what we do, however, we take it seriously. We care about what we do. What we do is our part to protect the environment. Everyone plays a role.”

The Georgia Association of Water Professionals is a nonprofit association that began the first licensure program for Georgia water professionals in 1932 by providing training for water and wastewater operators in the State of Georgia.