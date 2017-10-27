Church of God of the Union Assembly – 75th Annual Homecoming and Fall Festival – October 29

It’s the Church of God of the Union Assembly’s 75th Annual Homecoming and Fall Festival. We are located at 1512 South Main Street, Cedartown, GA. On Sunday, October 29, worship service begins at 10:45 a.m. with guest singers, The Starnes Family (who in this community doesn’t love to hear Colleetoe Starnes-Sanders sing!!) and former Pastor Rev. Jesse Hughes bringing the message. Service will be followed by a fabulous Southern church dinner and fellowship; THEN, we will begin fall festival activities at 4:00 p.m. ’til… Activities include trunk-or-treat, movie on the lawn, hot dogs, chili cook-off, inflatables, children’s costume contest – lots of fun! Dress warm and bring your lawn chair! : )

For more information: Call Jay Crider at 706-264-5303