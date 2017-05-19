CHS senior Tyler Blalock wins third consecutive state championship in track & field

Cedartown High School senior Tyler Blalock is now a three-peat state champion, after he handily won his third consecutive state crown in shot put at the state track & field competition at Berry College’s Valhalla Stadium in Rome this past Friday.

His throw of 58-07.25 was well above the rest of the competition, securing his third title, and Cedartown’s fourth consecutive state championship in the shot put event.

Former CHS standout and current UGA football star Nick Chubb won the 2014 state championship in shot put.

Blalock recently signed a track & field scholarship for shot put with Kennesaw State University.