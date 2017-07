The CHS Cross Country Team will be having a car wash this Saturday, July 29, from 9:00-12:00 at Ideal Bakery. The team will wash your car inside and out for $20. Please come out and help support the CHS Cross Country team.

The team will also have the Bulldog Run 5k and 1 mile event on August 5 at 8:30. The run will take place on the Silver Comet Trail on the Martin Trailhead near Kimoto Tech. To register for the event please email k.b.little03@gmail.com with your name, and size of shirt.