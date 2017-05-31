CHS Basketball cheerleaders hosting magical night with characters for kids

Cedartown High School are hosting youth this Friday night in a fundraiser for the high school basketball cheerleaders featuring legendary characters that children can meet.
CHS is hosting children 3 to 11 years old for dinner and a magical night with superheroes and princesses at stations around the high school.
It’s $30 per child, $50 for two or $60 for 3.
Please contact Amanda Hendrix at ahendrix@polk.k12.ga.us to sign up or use the following link online: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090f4eabab28a1fe3-super