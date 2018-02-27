Chicken-Que & Yard Sale – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church – March 10

Mt. Carmel Chicken-Que & Yard Sale – Saturday, March 10, Chicken-Que, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 235 Mt. Carmel Church Rd., Temple, GA 30179, invites you to their chicken-Que and Yard Sale on Saturday, March 10th. Plates are $6.00 and include: BBQ chicken breast quarter, cole slaw, baked beans and dessert. Yard Sale is 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. BBQ is 10:30 a.m. until ? This year’s event is in Loving Memory of Patricia Lively.