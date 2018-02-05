Cedartown Youth Baseball Sign Ups – January 15 – February 15

Cedartown Youth Baseball Sign Ups
Online Registration is now open: www.cedartownyouthbaseball.com
Registration at the Log Cabin:
Online Sign Ups Starting Jan. 15 – Feb. 15
In Person Feb. 6th, 8th, 13th, & 15th – 6:00-8:00
Phone 770-546-8157
