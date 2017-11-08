Cedartown Veterans Day Program – November 11 – 11 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Park – Featuring Command Master Chief Wade D. Willingham

MEDIA RELEASE

The Veterans Memorial Park will again provide the setting for the annual Veterans Day ceremony in Cedartown.

The ceremony will take place on Veterans Day at 11 a.m. and will feature Cedartown native United States Navy (Ret.) Command Master Chief Wade D. Willingham.

Command Master Chief Wade D. Willingham is a native of Cedartown, Georgia. He is the son of the late Reverend Monroe Willingham and Myrtice Willingham. He entered the service in 1964, after graduating from high school. He is a graduate of the Navy Senior Enlisted Academy in Newport, Rhode Island. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Saint Leo University and a Master of Science degree in Education Leadership from Old Dominion University.

Command Master Chief Willingham’s 31-year Navy career spanned service in the Surface Navy on board USS Semmes (DDG 18), USS Forrest Royal (DD 872), USS Scott (DDG 995) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), the Amphibious Navy on board the USS Francis Marion (LPA 249), and a tour as a seamanship/amphibious operations instructor at Navy Amphibious School in Little Creek, Va. He served the Support Navy on board the USS Milwaukee (AOR 2), and a tour as a seamanship instructor and battalion chief at Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. Command Master Chief Willingham’s last tour of duty was the Command Master Chief of Naval Station Norfolk, “The World’s Largest Naval Station.” He retired from the Navy in July 1995.

Command Master Chief Willingham’s awards and decorations include the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialists Award, Command Master Chief Badge, Navy Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (3 awards), Navy Achievement Medal (3 awards), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy Unit Award, Navy Battle “E” Award (3 awards), Navy Good Conduct Award (7 awards),] National Defense Service Medal (2 awards), Southwest Asia Medal (2 awards), and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (7 awards), Marksmanship Ribbon and Sharpshooter Ribbon.

Command Master Chief Willingham began a second career as a teacher at Monterey California High School in 1995 and retired as vice principal (Discipline/Attendance) in June of 2012.

Command Master Chief Willingham and his wife, Claudette, currently reside in Norfolk,Va.