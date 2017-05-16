Cedartown Veterans Committee hosting Memorial Day ceremony

MEDIA RELEASE

Cedartown, Ga. – May 12, 2017: Brigadier General Doyle D. “Don” Broome, Jr. (U.S. Army Ret.) will be the keynote speaker at the Cedartown Memorial Day Service held on Monday, May 29. The solemn service will take place at the Cedartown Veterans Park at 11 a.m.

Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America.

A 1973 graduate of Cedartown High School, General Broome is the son of Doyle and Marcelle Broome, lifelong residents of Cedartown. His younger brother, Vincent Broome, is a retired Naval Officer and also resides in Cedartown.

General Broome was recently selected as the first Georgia Military College graduate to be inducted into the inaugural Army ROTC Hall of Fame, on the 100th Anniversary of Army ROTC. General Broome began his duties as the tenth President of Hargrave Military Academy on June 24, 2011.

He is a 1975 graduate (Distinguished Military Student) of Georgia Military College. He received a commission as an Army 2nd Lieutenant via the Early Commissioning Program with an Associate of Arts Degree; he entered active duty as a 19-year-old Infantry platoon leader. Through night and weekend classes, and eventually the Degree Completion Program he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Management) from Troy University, graduating Cum Laude. Later, he earned a Master of Science in History from the Army’s Command and General Staff College.

General Broome’s career spanned service in Infantry, Special Forces and Aviation units across 32 years, which included combat, training and disaster assistance operations.

Significantly, he served as the Deputy Commanding General of the famed 82d Airborne Division overseeing combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His last active duty assignment was as the Deputy Commanding General, US Army Cadet Command. In this role, he was responsible for increasing Army ROTC accessions and commissions to meet the demands of post 9/11 combat requirements, revamping the Army ROTC nursing program and overseeing the ROTC programs at the nation’s 11 military colleges. He also served twice as the Director of Strategy and Policy (J5), first for U.S Forces, Japan and then for U.S. Joint Forces Command.

His military education includes: Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses; the Special Forces Qualification Course; the Aviation Qualification Course; the Command and General Staff College; and the Air War College.

General Broome and his wife, Donna, reside in the Hargrave President’s House in Chatham, Va. They have three children: Trey, a Doctor of Pharmacy, married to Betsy (a cardiac care Registered Nurse), they are the parents of Parker and Sawyer; David, who just finished his service as an Army officer; Danielle, a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she majored in Middle Eastern Studies and Arabic — she teaches Modern Standard Arabic at Hargrave. She and her husband Sam are the proud parents Miss Theory Adler Barr.