The last day for early registration for the Basketball Clinic was July 13, but you can still sign up the day of the clinic for $10, you just will not get a t-shirt. The Clinic will be held at Cedartown High School on July 24, 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Information for football, cheer and soccer registration dates will be posted soon.

For information contact Joe Colquitt at jcolquitt@cedartowngeorgia.gov.