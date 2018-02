Cedartown Girl’s Softball will be merging with Rockmart this year!!

Ages 5 – 14

Sign Up now through February 22nd.

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

In Office of Nathan Dean Gym @ Bert Wood Park

Registration Fee $35

Call: 770-748-7783 or Text: 770-876-5276

Registration Forms and more Info. found on website at cedartownrec.org

Also, visit us on Facebook or www.facebook.com/Cedartown-Recreation-Department