Cedartown Police looking for suspect in Thursday morning stabbing

Cedartown Police are looking for a suspect in a Thursday morning stabbing.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, a 17-year-old male was stabbed during an altercation when he caught 49-year-old Matthew Dalton Stroup trying to break into the victim’s grandmother’s car.

Newsome said the victim chased Stroup and caught up with him and while trying to keep him from getting away was stabbed near the Creekside Mobile Home Community on Georgia Avenue.

Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to Floyd Medical Center Thursday morning where he was treated and released.

The victim and a witness at the scene were able to provide police with positive identification of Stroup as the suspect in the assault.

Newsome said that Stroup is being sought on warrants for felony aggravated assault and entering an automobile.

He asked that if the public has any information about the whereabouts of Stroup to please come forward and call 911 or the Cedartown Police Department at (770)748-4123.