Cedartown Performing Arts Center – Drew Baldridge – November 11

Cedartown Performing Arts Center

Country artist Drew Baldridge will be performing hits “Rebound”, “Dance With Ya”, and many more songs on an evening guaranteed to be filled with good music and ice cold beer.

Opening the night is Savannah Leighton, from Spring Garden, AL, who made it to the battle rounds during NBC’s The Voice in 2016!

As a thank you to those who have served in the military, we are giving free admission with a military ID.

Come enjoy the show on November 11, 2017! Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets on sale NOW!

21+ to drink responsibly, any age to enjoy the music!

770-748-4168

Listen to Drew’s music at http://www.drewbaldridgemusic.com