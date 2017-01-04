Cedartown man charged with murder of Lindale man

MEDIA RELEASE

A man who was assaulted in Lindale last week has succumbed to his injuries and a Cedartown man is now charged with his murder.

According to a news release from Floyd County Police, 43-year old Paul Grady was pronounced dead at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at Floyd Medical Center.

The cause of death was head trauma.

Last Tuesday, Floyd County Police Department responded to what was initially reported as a shooting on South Central Avenue.

On arrival, it was determined that a shooting had not occurred however officers did locate a victim at the scene with an obvious head injury from what appeared to be an assault.

Following an investigation by the Floyd County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, 30-year old Corey Gardhigh of Cedartown was identified as the suspect and was charged with aggravated battery.

That charge has been upgraded to felony murder and Gardhigh remains lodged in the Floyd County Jail.