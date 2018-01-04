Cedartown man charged with 1st degree robbery in connection to a holdup at Piedmont Mapco

WEIS Radio

According to Piedmont Police Chief Freddie Norton a Cedartown, Georgia man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of the Mapco Service Station located at the intersection of Highway 278 and Highway 9 South.

On Monday at approximately 5:30 a.m. a white male entered into the Mapco and made reference to having a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Officers were quickly able to get a description of the vehicle and a physical description of the offender from the clerk and video surveillance.

Officers located the vehicle traveling eastbound on US Hwy 278 East and made a traffic stop where 20 year old Colton Chey Hamilton-Blair from Cedartown was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st.

Hamilton-Blair was transported to the Calhoun County Jail where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.