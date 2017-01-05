Cedartown lifts burn ban; call for permits

MEDIA RELEASE

Cedartown fire officials have lifted the city-wide bun ban that’s been in effect since October 2016.

According to Cedartown Fire Chief Darrell Stephens, the ban was officially lifted on Thursday morning (Jan. 5).

“Recent rains have helped lessen the effect of our drought and have created a safer environment for outside burning,” Chief Stephens said. “We still ask those who plan on burning outdoors to do so safely and cautiously.”

Residents living inside the city limits must contact the fire department for a burn permit before conducting outdoor burning.

Permits can be obtained by calling 770-748-1113 or by calling the main line at City Hall, 770-748-3220, and asking to be transferred to the fire department.