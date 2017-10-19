Cedartown Library – Creepy Craft Challenge – October 11-October 25

Introducing a new competition at the Cedartown Library for the month of October: the Creepy Craft Challenge!

Bring your scariest drawing, painting, poem, short story, or craft to the Cedartown Library for a creepy competition!

Entries will be accepted through October 25, judging by library patrons will take place October 26-30, and winners will be announced October 31!

Prizes will be awarded by age group. One entry per person. Please do not bring carved pumpkins. All ages welcome to participate.

The Cedartown Library has craft books to provide inspiration if needed. The library’s new craft makerspace will be available for children to work on these or other projects Friday, October 13 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Monday – Thursday, October 16-19 from 4-6 p.m.

Call the library at 770-748-5644 with questions or for more information.

Contact: Allison Robinson, Interim Branch Manager, 770-748-5644 or arobinson@shrls.org