Cedartown High School is having a Christmas Tree/Wreath sale. All proceeds go directly to CHS and our students. If anyone wants to buy an item they can place an order by visiting the front office at Cedartown High School or calling Cedartown High School at (770)748-0490 and pay at pick-up or delivery, which will be the first week of December. Pre-orders are due by Friday, November 3. Student Council will also deliver your order to your house and sing carols for $25.