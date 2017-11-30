Cedartown First United Methodist Church – What It’s Really All About: Unwrap the true meaning with us this Christmas – December 3-24

Come And Experience The True Meaning This Christmas Season at: Cedartown First United Methodist Church, 201 Wissachickon Avenue – located in beautiful , historic downtown Cedartown, Georgia, www.cedartownfumc.org, 770-748-4731

“Heaven’s Hope”: Sunday, December 3 @ 11 a.m. (our traditional Chancel Choir Cantata and service of music)

“The First Christmas”: Sunday, December 17 @ 11 a.m. (come and be blessed as our children & youth lead us through their annual Christmas drama)

“A Blue Christmas”: Thursday, December 21 @ 7 p.m. (an alternate Christmas event for those whom Christmas is not necessarily an easy time due to the loss of a loved one, grief, depression loss of job or change in life circumstances)

“Christmas Eve Candlelight & Service of Carols”: Sunday, December 24 @ 6 p.m. (a traditional Candlelight Service with a musical experience and story telling including favorite songs of the season)

“Midnight Candlelight & Holy Communion”: Sunday, December 24 @ 11 p.m. (a perfect time to gather with family after dinner and celebration and prepare for Christmas Day with a retelling of the Christmas Story and Holy Communion, ending at midnight)